Lori Harvey Is Ready To Take NYFW By Storm With Her Killer Style

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is ready to take the weekend by storm with her killer style!

Earlier today, Lori’s longtime stylist, Elly Karamoh, took to Instagram to show off one of the first looks from the starlet’s New York Fashion Week debut where the beauty rocked a neon green bubble coat to absolute perfection. The beauty rocked the bubble coat as a mini dress which fit her like a glove. She paired the fashionable ensemble with white pointed toe pumps and wore her cheek length hair in a straight bob that was parted over to one side of her face. She rocked minimal jewelry for this look and only acceossrized the ook with stud diamond earrings in her ears as she strutted her stuff out of her hotel and onto the streets of New York City ahead of her big fashion night out.

The talented stylist shared a short video Reel of Lori’s full outfit on his Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “NYFW : Let the games begin 💪🏾”

Check out the fashionable video below.

If this is the fashionista’s first look out the gate, then we can’t wait to see what looks she’ll be rocking all weekend long! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s NYFW look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine