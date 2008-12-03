CLOSE
R.I.P. Odetta Holmes

Odetta Holmes, the classically trained folk, blues and gospel singer who used her powerfully rich and dusky voice to champion African American music and civil rights issues for more than half a century has died. She was 77.

