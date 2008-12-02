CLOSE
Home

Little Orphan Halle

Leave a comment

Halle Berry was spotted in Vancouver over the Thanksgiving holiday, on the set of her new movie “Frankie & Alice.” We don’t know why Halle is rockin’ that mop-hair look–guess we’ll have to wait until the movie comes out.

Read more here.

Frankie & Alice , halle berry

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close