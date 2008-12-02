Little Orphan Halle

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
Halle Berry was spotted in Vancouver over the Thanksgiving holiday, on the set of her new movie “Frankie & Alice.” We don’t know why Halle is rockin’ that mop-hair look–guess we’ll have to wait until the movie comes out.
Read more here.
Also On HelloBeautiful: