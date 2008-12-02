CLOSE
Clothing Giant H&M To Debut Home Collection

H&M recently released their new home collection in Berlin, Germany. Based around four different themes- design, nature, classic and youth- the entire collection will launch online in February 2009. Let’s hope they keep the prices as reasonable as their clothing line.

