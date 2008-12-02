Clothing Giant H&M To Debut Home Collection

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

H&M recently released their new home collection in Berlin, Germany. Based around four different themes- design, nature, classic and youth- the entire collection will launch online in February 2009. Let’s hope they keep the prices as reasonable as their clothing line.

Find out more here.

Also On HelloBeautiful: