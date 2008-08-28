Scandalous

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

A few weeks ago one of our staff members wrote an article titled The Infamous Walk of Shame http://www.hellobeautiful.com/you/article/the-infamous-walk-of-shame

Here’s the candle that will ease your guilt.

These fragrant candles from brother-and-sister team Ari Solomon and Heather Brancaccio’s ascentofscandal.com are hand-poured from 100% soy wax. Choose from a variety of titles such as Lush (gin & juice), The Pool Boy (suntan lotion) or Walk of Shame (morning dew).

16.00 dollars

Also On HelloBeautiful: