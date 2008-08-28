Scandalous

CLOSE
A few weeks ago one of our staff members wrote an article titled The Infamous Walk of Shame http://www.hellobeautiful.com/you/article/the-infamous-walk-of-shame

Here’s the candle that will ease your guilt.

These fragrant candles from brother-and-sister team Ari Solomon and Heather Brancaccio’s ascentofscandal.com are hand-poured from 100% soy wax. Choose from a variety of titles such as Lush (gin & juice), The Pool Boy (suntan lotion) or Walk of Shame (morning dew).

16.00 dollars

