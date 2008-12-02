Comfort Zone

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I have a tendency to want to hibernate when winter rolls around. There’s nothing more satisfying than curling up on the couch with a blanket and comfy throw pillows. Throws can also be used to add a little color to a boring living room, while keeping you warm on chilly evenings.

Here are some gorgeous throws and blankets that will make hibernating more pleasurable:

Chunky Hand-Knit Throw

This bamboo-blend throw will make you feel like you’re wrapped in your favorite sweater.

On sale now for $89.00 at potterybarn.com

The Nuddle Blanket (Nap+Cuddle=Nuddle)

Sure to be the most comfortable and functional blanket you’ll ever own. This very clever blanket has slits in the front that allows you to put your hands through to reach for the remote, a book or even a glass of wine. There’s a pocket at the bottom of the blanket so that your toes won’t slip out and get cold.

$110 at nuddleblanket.com

Argyle Knit Throw

This modern-day argyle is a take on ‘80’s preppy style. Soft cotton-acrylic yarns are woven in a sweater-knit design with aribbed edge just like the sweater that inspired it.

On sale now for $64.00 @ potterybarn.com

Cable Knit Throw

Settle in for a nap on the couch with this generous cable knit throw. A luxurious gift item packaged in a signature cream box.

On sale now for $59.99 at macys.com

Tutti Colori Throw

Add some color to your couch with this bright green throw.

$59.99 at target.com

