Balancing Act

These wine holders make me want to have a picnic right now. Now, I’m not really a picnic kind of girl, but if I were, these would definitely make the trek to the park. Stick the stake into the grass (or even the sand, as seen in the picture), and your bottle and glasses have a safe place to rest.

Available at redenvelope.com for only 25 bucks. The set includes five holders (bottle and four glass) and a little bamboo table that sticks into the ground.

