Balancing Act

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

These wine holders make me want to have a picnic right now. Now, I’m not really a picnic kind of girl, but if I were, these would definitely make the trek to the park. Stick the stake into the grass (or even the sand, as seen in the picture), and your bottle and glasses have a safe place to rest.

Available at redenvelope.com for only 25 bucks. The set includes five holders (bottle and four glass) and a little bamboo table that sticks into the ground.

