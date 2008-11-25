Today Is A Holiday, And You Didn’t Even Know It

Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It doesn’t mean you have to go bake a cake or take a day off or anything, but it’s important to know, especially if you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence.

The date came from the 1960 assassination of the Mirabal sisters under the reign of Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. The incident, highlighted in such books as In the Time of the Butterflies and The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao, involved the gruesome death of the three activists under Trujillo, famous for his excessive brutality against Dominican women during his 30-year ruling.

Many hear about domestic violence from Lifetime movies and talk show stories, but there are still many who have no idea how pervasive it is across the world. In fact, a recent article states that almost half of Egyptian women are abused. Do we really need a national holiday to become aware of (and subsequently do something about) an issue like this???

Absolutely not.

