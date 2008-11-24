Jamie Foxx Chips His Teeth… For A Movie Role?!

Actor/singer Jamie Foxx is way too serious about his craft. He recently gapped his teeth and chipped a front tooth for his new role in The Soloist.

Jamie says,

“I spent hours getting the nuances of the person, making him real. I pushed things a bit…put a gap in my teeth. Some might think I fucked up my grill for nothing but I just wanted to come up with something to make the part unique. I had one chipped out with a chisel.”

Is it just us, or are you also totally confused? With today’s advancements in dental work, why in the world would you mess up your OWN mouth? Couldn’t he just get a false grill? Will it make him less hot? Tell us what you think.

Also On HelloBeautiful: