GET THE LOOK: Lizzo’s Sleek Billboard Music Awards Pony

Last night, Lizzo won the Billboard Award for “Top Song Sales Artist Of The Year” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. She came, she slayed, she made a strong statement with her words and with her fashion. The Truth Hurts artist wore a one-shoulder LBD with the word “Vote” scattered across.

Lizzo’s entire look was flawless, per usual. Her hair was swept up into a long ponytail with waterfall bang, which was purposeful to allow her dress to shine.

“Since Lizzo was wearing a dope statement dress tonight with a very important message, we wanted to make sure her hair was slicked back off her face so we could let the dress shine,” said Lizzo’s hair stylist Shelby Swain for Dove Hair. “We wanted something sleek and simple but still super edgy.”

Swain gave us a step-by-step guide on how to recreate Lizzo’s sleek ponytail:

1. For tonight’s look, I first shampooed and conditioned Lizzo’s natural hair with Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99) and Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Detangling Conditioner ($6.99) to hydrate it before adding extensions. So important to protect hair before installing a wig or extensions since they can cause breakage.

2. Next, I sectioned her hair out and detangled each section using Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Detangling Conditioner ($6.99) again, but this time as a leave-in conditioner, combing a generous amount through the lengths of the hair with a wide tooth comb.

3. I then blew her hair straight using the ghd helios™ professional hair dryer ($249) and pulled it together into a super tight high ponytail and secured with a clear elastic band to prep for the long ponytail installation, leaving out a chunky section in the front.

4. I used Bellami hair to add in a long, flowy ponytail unit, wrapping a section of the pony around the base and securing with bobby pins.

5. To add extra shine to the ponytail and protect it from frizz & fly-aways, I sprayed a good amount of Dove Style & Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protectant. ($4.88)

6. Next, I straightened her hair using the ghd platinum+ styler ($249) and using the ghd curve® soft curl iron ($199) to create a soft wave at the end of the ponytail and a cute curl with the front section of hair.

7. I finished off that cute side curl and the sleek pony by spraying Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.99) to ensure long-lasting hold throughout the night.

8. Lastly, I laid her baby hairs out and styled them with Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel. ($6.99) The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair to perfection for a sleek goddess high ponytail look.

