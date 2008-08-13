Fire It Up

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

f you’re looking to keep the outdoor parties going once the summer heat disappears, look no further. This Smith and Hawkens copper fire pit will definitely warm up your guests on those chilly fall evenings.

Made of copper basin and hand-hammered for a rustic look, this firepit also has an iron inner grill, which allows you to add firewood. So get the marshmallows out and start roasting.

Available at www.smithandhawken.com for 239.00 dollars.

