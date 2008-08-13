Fire It Up

f you’re looking to keep the outdoor parties going once the summer heat disappears, look no further. This Smith and Hawkens copper fire pit will definitely warm up your guests on those chilly fall evenings.
Made of copper basin and hand-hammered for a rustic look, this firepit also has an iron inner grill, which allows you to add firewood. So get the marshmallows out and start roasting.
Available at www.smithandhawken.com for 239.00 dollars.
