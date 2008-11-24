Jill Scott Hooks Up With Lil John

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
No, not that Lil Jon. Rumor has it that the songstress is knocked up and engaged to an Atlanta drummer named Lil John.This will be John’s fourth child and Jill his fourth baby mama. And to prove this is forever ever, they tatted each other’s names on their necks. SMH.
