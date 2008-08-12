Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Sitting all day can be a real pain in the you-know-what. So when I spotted this Herman Miller Eames Soft Pad Chair at hermanmillerseating.com, I got really excited.

This chair can be used in the home and office. With its 2-inch-thick seat cushions, it would be perfect for the dining area. Family members can adjust the height and angle to their liking. For those lucky enough to work from home, sitting on this baby for a couple of hours is a tush’s dream come true.

Of course this chair is way out of my price range at 2,129.00 dollars, but a girl can dream, can’t she?

