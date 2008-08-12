Sitting all day can be a real pain in the you-know-what. So when I spotted this Herman Miller Eames Soft Pad Chair at hermanmillerseating.com, I got really excited.
This chair can be used in the home and office. With its 2-inch-thick seat cushions, it would be perfect for the dining area. Family members can adjust the height and angle to their liking. For those lucky enough to work from home, sitting on this baby for a couple of hours is a tush’s dream come true.
Of course this chair is way out of my price range at 2,129.00 dollars, but a girl can dream, can’t she?
