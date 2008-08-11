Picnic Basket For Two

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Excuse me, table for two, please! Whenever the weather is warm and I feel like enjoying the great outdoors, I pack up this basket, grab my man, and head for a lunch-on-the-ground (a play on words for “night-on-the-town”). With this adorable picnic set, equipped with everything you need to enjoy your mid-afternoon delight, you’ll be dining in style.

This Pioneer Picnic Basket by Picnic Time at picnictime.com features a unique woven polyester exterior with a water-resistant bottom that allows you to place the basket in wet or damp grass without worry. As a bonus, this basket includes the Sunshine Blanket Tote http://www.picnictime.com/products.php?pid=574 that attaches to the side of the basket with 2 durable straps.

119.99 dollars

Found at http://www.thechocolateblues.com

