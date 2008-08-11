Picnic Basket For Two

Excuse me, table for two, please! Whenever the weather is warm and I feel like enjoying the great outdoors, I pack up this basket, grab my man, and head for a lunch-on-the-ground (a play on words for “night-on-the-town”). With this adorable picnic set, equipped with everything you need to enjoy your mid-afternoon delight, you’ll be dining in style.
This Pioneer Picnic Basket by Picnic Time at picnictime.com features a unique woven polyester exterior with a water-resistant bottom that allows you to place the basket in wet or damp grass without worry. As a bonus, this basket includes the Sunshine Blanket Tote http://www.picnictime.com/products.php?pid=574 that attaches to the side of the basket with 2 durable straps.
119.99 dollars
Found at http://www.thechocolateblues.com