First Couple Fitness

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The future First Family is all about fitness. President-elect Barack Obama and his future First Lady like to start their day with a workout, sometimes as early as 4:30AM.

Michelle wakes up at 4:30am for a 90 minute workout ,3 days a week. The basketball loving Barack Obama works out 6 days a week for 45 minutes-no matter what’s going on. He says with his ridiculously busy schedule, he has to give up either sleep or workouts. And he’s keeping the workouts.

Also On HelloBeautiful: