First Couple Fitness

The future First Family is all about fitness. President-elect Barack Obama and his future First Lady like to start their day with a workout, sometimes as early as 4:30AM.
Michelle wakes up at 4:30am for a 90 minute workout ,3 days a week. The basketball loving Barack Obama works out 6 days a week for 45 minutes-no matter what’s going on. He says with his ridiculously busy schedule, he has to give up either sleep or workouts. And he’s keeping the workouts.
