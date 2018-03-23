Home > Most Recent

Austin Bomber’s Black Roommate Held By Police, Mother Says

It is still unknown if there was a race angle to the crimes.

Clarissa Hamlin, NewsOne
Leave a comment

The African-American roommate of the man who killed two Black people with bombs in Austin was “forcibly” taken into custody by SWAT officers Tuesday night for questioning, the roommate’s mother told The Associated Press.

Collin Thomas, 26, was handcuffed and held overnight until suspect Mark Anthony Conditt23, killed himself during a police pursuit in Round Rock, Texas on Wednesday. Thomas’ family was not notified of his whereabouts, Jennifer Withers, Thomas’ mother, said to the AP Thursday.

Thomas, who lived in the home north of Austin with the suspect for more than three months, was eventually released, the report said.

An unidentified third person also lived in the home and was taken into police custody as well, but was released, police said, on Thursday. The person was not under arrest, cops added. Both Thomas and the second roommate were not charged, Austin police spokeswoman Anna Sabana said.

Conditt had constructed and planted bombs in several parts of Austin that killed two African-American men and wounded four others over three weeks, beginning on March 2. Anthony Stephan House, a 29-year-old father and husband, and Draylen Mason, a 17-year-old bassist, were killed.

Police caught the suspect after using store surveillance video, cellphone signals and witness accounts at a Fed EX store, where he sent packages. A device that was shipped via FedEx and was addressed to an employee at a downtown Austin spa was intercepted at a processing center without exploding, the Austin American-Statesman reported Thursday.

Conditt made a chilling 25-minute cellphone recording confession before he committed suicide by detonating one of his own bombs. The specific motive for his heinous acts, called possible “hate crimes,” is still unknown, police said. The recording will not be publicly released because of the ongoing police investigation, cops added.

NAACP Austin President Nelson Linder said the manhunt’s end provided relief, but answers are still needed about Conditt’s motives, including whether the first two victims were targeted because they belonged to prominent Black families.

“I don’t think it’s random at this point,” Linder said. “We’re going to withhold our judgment and keep searching for information and why he killed those people.”

SEE ALSO:

Woman Gets No Jail Time After She Recklessly Lied About Three Black Men Raping Her

Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked The F**k Out!’

US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

15 photos Launch gallery

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

Continue reading Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
FENDI x Flaunt Celebrate The New Fantasy Issue at Casa Perfect
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here Looking Like A Genie In A Bottle
Celebrities Visit Build - March 23, 2018
This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She’s Mad At Iman Shumpert
Austin Bomber’s Black Roommate Held By Police, Mother Says
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 4
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 4: Team MadameNoire
2015 BET Awards - Nissan Red Carpet
Him Too? Bobby Valentino Under Investigation For Rape In Georgia
female inmates
Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her Baby Smoking Weed Goes Viral
Protests Continue On Chicago After Release Of Video Of Police Fatally Shooting Teen
An Ode To The Black Families Left Behind
Portrait of a bullied school girl
This Beautiful 9-Year-Old Girl Committed Suicide After Being Teased For Her Braids
'Braxton Family Values' Season Three Premiere Party
The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits
Chicago Assigns Extra Police Due To Threat Of Gun Violence Memorial Day Weekend
Sacramento Police Brutality Was Thriving Before Stephon Clark
Trending Amara La Negra: Whats In Your Bag
What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra
Friends smiling while looking at a cellphone
#HBChat: How Do You Feel About Respectability Politics?
Trending FX Premiere Of 'Atlanta'
‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Drops With 'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz Kicking Butt
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2016
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi
Trending The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Press Room
Lena Waithe Gets Candid In April Cover Story For 'Vanity Fair'
The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Abs At The Power Stylists Dinner