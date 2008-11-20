CLOSE
TREND ALERT: Gray Nail Polish

Move over black nail polish! The latest trend in nail color is gray, From soft grays all the way to gunmetal, you’ll be seeing this color everywhere.

As with black and dark blue nail polish, make sure your nails are short when wearing gray nail polish. A perfect match for this season’s hottest color: purple.

