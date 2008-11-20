TREND ALERT: Gray Nail Polish

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Move over black nail polish! The latest trend in nail color is gray, From soft grays all the way to gunmetal, you’ll be seeing this color everywhere.

As with black and dark blue nail polish, make sure your nails are short when wearing gray nail polish. A perfect match for this season’s hottest color: purple.

Also On HelloBeautiful: