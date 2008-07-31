Striped Magazine Rack

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I go through magazines the way most people go through toilet paper…but there just isn’t enough storage in my apartment to hold all the magazines that come through my door. This vibrant (note the color – yup! My favorite this season) magazine holder from www.wrapables.com is just what I need to add a contemporary and fun touch to the living room. I may need to order more than one to get rid of the stacks of mags that I have, though…

This rack comes in four colors: pink, green and orange and are on sale right now for 7.99.

