Harper Lee, Author Of ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ Dead At 89

Lee was best known for her 1961 novel, which explores the racial tension in America's deep south.

Bush Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Nelle Harper Lee, the author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book To Kill a Mockingbird, has died at the age of 89.

Lee’s death was confirmed by multiple sources in her hometown of Monroeville, Ala., AL.com reports. She’s best known for her 1961 novel, which explores the racial tension in America’s deep south.

In 2015, Lee followed up her success with Go Set A Watchman, her long-awaited sequel to Mockingbird.

Funeral services have not been set. This is a developing story.

Harper Lee, Author Of ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ Dead At 89 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Harper Lee , To Kill A Mockingbird

