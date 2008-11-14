NAACP On Lohan: “No Big Deal”

Everyone seems to be freaking about the Lindsay Lohan “colored president” comment, but the NAACP isn’t about to start any rallies any time soon.

In response to Lindsay’s comments, Washington, DC NAACP communications director Carla Sims says,

“Sometimes you have to look at the intent… but the word ‘colored’ isn’t derogatory… Clearly she’s an Obama supporter.”

In fact, Sims doesn’t really know what the big deal is. She also stated,

“There’s really no problem with what she said… In her excitement, she was acknowledging that color was not a barrier in the populace choosing Obama. The term ‘colored’ is not derogatory. They chose the word ‘colored’ because it was the most positive description commonly used at that time. It’s outdated and antiquated, but not offensive.”

Does Sims’ brush-off of Lindsay’s comment make you feel any differently about her remark? Let us know!

Also On HelloBeautiful: