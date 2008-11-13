One Night Stand: Sleeper Sofa Bed

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m sure we’ve ended up sleeping on the couch at some point in our lives. Whether it’s the unexpected guest who shows up at 3 AM to crash after having too much to drink, the family member that flew in from out town, or after you’ve had an argument with your significant other, the couch always has room for one more.

Most sofa beds are usually bulky and unattractive. However, this Blu Dot “One Night Stand” queen-sized sofa bed simply unfolds from the sofa after removing the back cushions and flipping the seat forward. The dressy grey wool blend fabric, contrasting accent pillows, and brushed stainless steel legs make it worthy of the main living room and everyday use.

$1799 from designpublic.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: