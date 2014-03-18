Solange Talks Getting Divorced In Her Early 20s: ‘I Feel Far Older Than 27′

Myeisha Essex is in love with all things pop culture, thanks in large part to her hometown. This Los Angeles native has an encyclopedic knowledge of the entertainment industry and she loves a good trivia game. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from Bennett College for Women and her master's from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her work can be found in Sister 2 Sister, Harlem World Magazine, Clutch and on Essence.com. When she's not keeping up with the news or learning Beyonce's latest dance moves, she enjoys watching stand-up comedy on YouTube! Follow her on Instagram @more_about_me

Solange Knowles is not your average 20-something-year-old. At 27, she’s already experienced marriage, motherhood and divorce, and she opens up about those experiences in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“In a lot of ways, emotionally and mentally, I feel far older than 27,” the mother of 9-year-old son Julez told the magazine. “Just going through a marriage and a divorce — which I essentially did by 21 — will give you an insane amount of perspective on life.”

“Everyone talks about how, in your 30s, all of these growing pains transition into wisdom and you feel more self-assured and confident,” she explained, “but I think I had a bit of a jump-start on that at 27.”

MUST READ: INSTADAILY: 27 Reasons Why Following Solange Will Change Your Life

Solange married her son’s father and high school sweetheart Daniel Smith at just 17. After giving birth, she moved to Moscow, Idaho, where Smith was attending college. Although she was a teenage mother, Solo says her son was the biggest blessing she could ask for at the time. “I was lucky with Julez,” she shared. “I was completely lost when we moved to Idaho, out in the country, and I devoted everything to him.”

Although their marriage didn’t last (Knowles filed for divorce in 2006), the fashionista said she and Daniel “co-parent really well.”

“I’m able to say, ‘I need to finish this album, can you step up and take care of the boy?’“ she said.

As far as her love life today, Solange said she’s been in a steady relationship with video director Alan Ferguson for the past few years. “Luckily, I dated all of the losers ages ago. My love life has been stable for a while,” she said. Then added, “It’s a fucked-up thing—without conflict it’s a lot harder to write interesting songs.”

MUST READ: INSTAFAB: Solange Shares The Puma Girls Of Blaze Collection

The songstress, who owns Saint Records and works as art director and creative consultant for Puma, recently related from Brooklyn to New Orleans. “I’ve thought about moving to New Orleans for years but just never had the courage to do it. Now my son is at that age where he’s really establishing friends and a community, so I feel like this is a good time to try it out,” she said of her decision to leave New York. “I consider myself a dual citizen at this point.”

“For the first time in my life, I’m basing every decision around the idea of whether I want to do it or if I think it will be inspiring,” she concluded. “And that’s paid off for me.”

RELATED STORIES

Are Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Headed For Divorce Already?

‘Shacking Up’ Won’t Lead To Divorce, But Here’s What Experts Say You Should Still Consider

Check Out This Gallery