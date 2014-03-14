INTERLUDES: Dondria Nicole’s Charming Live Performance Of ‘Coat Tails’ Will Win You Over

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Dondria Nicole is back with a new name, a new swag and a killer haircut to match! The Youtube sensation is pushing her new music and it’s more feministy than ever. The ATL songstress is gearing up for her return to the spotlight and batting her fabulous eyelashes as So So Def’s blossoming artist.

Dondria Nicole stopped by our studios to perform her new single “Coat Tail,” for #TeamBeautiful. Watch her performance above!

