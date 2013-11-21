CLOSE
After 396th Arrest, Chicago Woman Vows To Change For Better

Shermain Miles

In April, NewsOne reported on a Shermain Miles (pictured) who has seen the inside of a prison cell a total of 396 times! Now after her latest release from prison, where she served a year for assaulting a city alderman, Miles has taken a vow that she plans on sticking to: no drinking, drugging, and — hands-down — no more arrests! Miles swears she is on a new path toward making positive life changes, so that she is never arrested again, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

As previously reported by NewsOne:

Over the years, Shermain Miles, 51, was arrested 65 times for disorderly conduct and 59 times for crimes related to prostitution, among other things, according to the Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/17FfjyZ). She has used at least 83 different aliases and is well known among merchants and residents in several neighborhoods on Chicago’s North Side. One florist called police about her 25 times last summer.

Miles’ rap sheet roots were established in 1978, and according to her, drinking was the cause of all her arrests. The 52-year-old says that the drinking transformed her into a “monster,” fueling her spirit in a bad way and resulting in her committing crimes.

arrested21n-2-web

The Chicago woman, who now reads the Bible and wears a crucifix around her neck, also plans on steering clear of the negative company, i.e., drug abusers, in her life. As far as having any dealings with drug abusers, Miles says, “I’m just not going to go back around there. I can love [my friends] from a distance. Anybody that’s drugging, I can’t be around.”

During her most-recent incarceration, Miles was a pretty exemplary prisoner, according to Tom Shaer, a Department of Corrections spokesperson who spoke to the Sun-Times,“She was a good prisoner.  She did what she was asked. She broke no rules.”

As for what she was actually locked up for, the Associated Press reports:

She was arrested last year after allegedly chasing down Chicago Alderman James Cappleman, which is a possible parole violation after a 2010 conviction for robbing a 75-year-old at knifepoint.

A life of crime is all Miles pretty much knows, can she really stop the vicious cycle?

According to Adam Monreal, chair of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, who has met with Miles a number of times, he does see light at the end of her very dark tunnel and believes she could very well become a law-abiding citizen. “Life is a continuing battle.” “Hopefully, she’s seen the light and is tired of being incarcerated…. She’s indicated she’s willing to change her behavior.”

