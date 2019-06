Multi-Grammy winning singer John Legend joined HelloBeautiful for an intimate performance at Ginny’s Supper Club in Marcus Samuelson’s Red Rooster Restaurant in Harlem. Legend placed a 60 minute set for about 100 guests that will be debuted on HelloBeautiful as Interludes: LIVE. Legend enchanted the audience with his singing and storytelling, joking and confessing about the sentiments behind some of his favorite new songs.

