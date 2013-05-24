INTERLUDES: Joe Gives Up One Night Stands For Love!

05.24.13
HelloBeautiful INTERLUDES is an intimate live performance series that features the best vocal talent in the R&B industry.

Singer Joe was early when he arrived to 850 Studios. He greeted me with a hug and was noticeably excited about performing his new song “I’d Rather Have A Love.” It happened to be “bring your child to work day,” so we escaped the madness by slipping into a private room to conduct our standard preliminary interview.

MUST SEE: Alicia Keys Debut Live Performance Of Her Smoking Hot Single “Fire We Make”

That is where I got a good look at the original Mr. Steal Your Girl (even though he said he never actually has). Before Trey Songz coined the term, Joe was that dude who boasted about doing “All The Things Your Man Won’t Do.”

He has a specific confidence that only comes with age. He isn’t basketball stature, but he exuded such manliness. His white linen blazer contrasted his perfectly tailored black pants. He was equipped with guitar. After conversing about the finer things in life (stay tuned for the interview) we headed into the performance area. Joe whipped out his instrument for a couple of test runs then belted out a note or two to warm-up.

His music of choice can be found on his new album “DoubleBack: Evolution of R&B” on July 2nd.

Check out the tracklist for “DoubleBack: Evolution of R&B” on the next page.

