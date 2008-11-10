Mariah Waits for Cannon

In a recent interview with UK mag The Mirror, Mariah Carey told reporters that she made new hubby Nick Cannon wait until their wedding day to give up the goods. According to Carey,

“It’s not that we had NO intimacy, we just didn’t have complete intimacy. It’s just me, and my feelings.

“I definitely don’t want to push it on anybody else. But we both have similar beliefs, and I just thought that it would be so much more special if we waited until after we were married. And it was, and it still is.”

Cannon and Carey got hitched only two months after they met – which, to play devil’s advocate here, isn’t exactly an eon. The two are currently celebrating their six-month anniversary.

How long do YOU think one should wait before having sex with a new partner? Let us know.

