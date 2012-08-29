Evelyn Lozada Grants First Post-Domestic Violence Interview To “Good Morning America”

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Evelyn Lozada has emerged from the darkness to speak about the domestic violence incident that has shattered future ex-husband Chad Ochocinco‘s career and disrupted their reality show “Ev & Ocho.”

Lozada was allegedly head butted by Chad after a dispute over condoms. Since Chad’s initial arrest, Evelyn filed for divorce and doesn’t seem to be looking back. She will speak with “Good Morning America” for her first public appearance since the alleged assault.

