Sasha Fierce…So Not Fierce

Beyoncé recently performed at the 2008 World Music Awards in Monte Carlo and we’re wondering where the hell did Sasha Fierce go? B, you need to step your game up if you’re going to create an alter ego for yourself and call her Sasha Fierce. Check out more pics under the cut…

