Is Chris Brown Calling Rihanna A Slut? They Unfollow Each Other On Twitter!

Rihanna and Chris Brown on stageSo Chris Brown tapped into his rapping alter ego and this time it was to remix Kanye’s “Theraflu” aka “Way Too Cold.” And let me just say that timing is everything with this kid and his ex, Rihanna. The song comes right on the heels of Rihanna laid up in the hospital bed, connected to an IV. She’s sick and needs “Theraflu,” get it?

Some of the lyrics in Breezy’s version of “Theraflu” could be interpreted as insults to Rihanna, especially these: “Don’t f*ck with my old b*tch it’s like a bad fur/Every industry n*gga done had her/Shook the tree like a pumpkin just to smash her…”

An hour after Breezy tweeted the song, Rihanna tweeted this before unfollowing her star-crossed ex lover:

If anyone knows anything about Twitter–unfollowing someone on Twitter may as well be your proclamation that the friendship is over. A few minutes ago, the “Turn Up The Music” crooner tweeted this message, seemingly aimed at Rihanna and then he also unfollowed Rihanna:

