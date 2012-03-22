CLOSE
Family Meetings Create Healthy Families

black familyWhen I was growing up, our family always had meetings. The purpose of these family meetings was to get together and talk about any issues that we were having with each other or just in life. We would schedule a time that worked for everyone and sit at the kitchen table and hash things out.

However, now that my sisters and I are older and our parents are now grandparents, we stopped having those family meetings because I guess we didn’t see a need for them. But recently, we decided to have one. Why? Well I think that as families we come to a point where it is imperative that we talk to one another about what may be bothering us or talk about what we may need help with. If you can’t talk to your family who else is there really to talk to you, right?

I think much progress and clarity was accomplished at our meeting. I also think we all realized that no matter how old we get or where lives may takes us, it’s important to come together as a family and communicate. Communication is the key to transparency, understanding, forgiveness and contentment–four things every family needs to maintain healthy relationships.

