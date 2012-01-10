CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Tami Roman Takes It Off For Her Own PETA Campaign

Leave a comment

Tami Roman strips for PETA“Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman wants to promote PETA’s anti-fur campaign so badly, she took matters into her own hands. She recently posted on Facebook:

“Even though this ad was not done in affiliation with PETA, I hope to have the opportunity to work with them to further the cause of animal rights in the future.”

Tami is also using the pic as her Avi on twitter and tweeted this when she uploaded the pic:

We can’t even hate, we appreciate Tami’s hustle and she looks AWESOME!

“Basketball Wives” Star Tami Roman Sued Over Hair Extensions!

Tami Roman Reveals Details On New “Basketball Wives” Season

Tami Roman

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 items Trending US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
#JusticeForTamlaHorsford: Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?
7 itemsThe Bobby Debarge Story
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ With Adrian Marcel, Lloyd & Big Boi
Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Defrauded FEMA Of $18K
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2019 - Day 5
#NYFWNOIR: Street Style Looks That Made Us Do A Double Take At NYFW
23 itemsTristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods
20 items Trending Hangman's noose
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
17 itemsKnott's Scary Farm And Instagram's Celebrity Night - Arrivals
This Beautiful Youtube Vlogger Is Trending Because She Spent $700 On Box Braids & The Internet Was Like Nah
22 itemsBuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð February 24, 2017
Critics Tried To Shame Malia Obama For Drinking Rosé, And Black Twitter Came Ready To Fight
20 itemsSteve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Apologizes, Claiming He Misspoke During His Conversation With Mo’Nique
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’ Attack
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
25 items Trending US-politics-budget-migration-TRUMP
#FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close