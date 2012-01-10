Tami Roman Takes It Off For Her Own PETA Campaign

“Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman wants to promote PETA’s anti-fur campaign so badly, she took matters into her own hands. She recently posted on Facebook:

“Even though this ad was not done in affiliation with PETA, I hope to have the opportunity to work with them to further the cause of animal rights in the future.”

Tami is also using the pic as her Avi on twitter and tweeted this when she uploaded the pic:

We can’t even hate, we appreciate Tami’s hustle and she looks AWESOME!

