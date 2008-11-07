Shimmering Hourglass Side Table

For some of us, a coffee table is more trouble than it’s worth… especially when you’re living with your significant other. We all know that most men love to pile things on tables, so to avoid having that fight, why not compromise and go with side tables?
When my boyfriend and I moved in together, we decided to forego on the coffee table and ended up purchasing side tables. While he opts for functional, I’m all about glam, and this polished aluminum hourglass side table from Wisteria is perfect for my side of the room.
Special Pricing: Buy 1 for $107.40 – Save 40%! $179.00 at wisteria.com
