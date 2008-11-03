Twist And Shake: Fit and Fresh Salad Shaker

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Keeping your eye on that waistline? If so, I recently came across this product that makes it easier to transport your mixed greens to the office.

The Fit and Fresh Salad Shaker has a twist and shake dressing dispenser to keep your greens and dressing apart until it’s time to eat. The container also has a place to carry your utensils, but the best part is the built-in features to keep your salad from wilting. There’s a space for an ice pack to keep your salad chilled and a small dispenser to keep your dressing separate until you are ready to eat. Your salad will stay chilled up to six hours thanks to the ice pack that’s included. When you’re ready to eat, just twist and shake.

$9.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com

