Willow Smith & Nicki Minaj Join Flames for "Fireball"

Nicki Minaj and Willow Smith merged their collective heat, to bring us “Fireball,” their first official music collaboration. Last time we heard these two together, it was on an unofficial remix to “Whip My Hair.”

“Fireball” is fiery and fun, Nicki opens the track calling for Willow who shortly comes and growls into the mic “Um, hello? Can we get this party started?”

This song could be Willow’s next big hit record since “Whip My Hair, ” with the catchy refrain “I’m the fireball, I’m the fireball, I’m the fireball of the party” making it an easy club favorite. Nicki Minaj and Willow Smith bring lots of attitude and we’re guessing the audience will love it.

Listen to “Fireball” below!

So Team Beautiful, do you think you’ll be the fireball of the next party? Tell us in the comments so we can see what you think.

