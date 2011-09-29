5 Ways To Store Your Makeup

Messy makeup tends to be dirty, and if products are buried, they can go bad before you have a chance to use them. Here’s how to maintain order according to what makeup artist Sue Devitt told Allure.

Keep cool. Store makeup and fragrance away from humidity and heat, which both degrade products. The bathroom cabinet may be convenient, but a dresser drawer is better. Wipe down lipstick cases and compacts regularly with a wet wipe, and wash brushes in warm, soapy water.

Roll up. I recommend a washable-fabric brush roll for easy access. It protects the bristles and keeps the brushes separate so they don’t muddy each other.

Spring clean. I mark every product with the date I opened it so I know when it needs to be tossed. Replace mascara and foundation every three months, and lipstick and gloss after a year. At least twice a year, I get rid of anything I don’t wear regularly. READ THE REST HERE!

