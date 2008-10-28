Trendspotter: Leather Leggings

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
We’ve been rocking leggings for quite some time now and while it has become a little boring, I’m not sure how I feel about…yes wait for it, leather leggings. Tell us what you think about this new trend.
