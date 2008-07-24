Viva Terra’s Sliding Display Shelf

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The boyfriend and I are really trying to get the new digs decorated before the summer is over. He likes framed wall art, and I am a big collector. And now, thanks to Viva Terra www.vivaterra.com, we can bang this out with a quick one-two punch.

This display shelf comes with a picture frame hanging from the bottom. The shelf is made from Indonesian mahogany and the picture frame runs on metal tracks.

Now this is what I call compromise – and, at 98 dollars, it saves us both a make-up dinner.

