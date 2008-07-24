Viva Terra’s Sliding Display Shelf

CLOSE
The boyfriend and I are really trying to get the new digs decorated before the summer is over. He likes framed wall art, and I am a big collector. And now, thanks to Viva Terra www.vivaterra.com, we can bang this out with a quick one-two punch.

This display shelf comes with a picture frame hanging from the bottom. The shelf is made from Indonesian mahogany and the picture frame runs on metal tracks.

Now this is what I call compromise – and, at 98 dollars, it saves us both a make-up dinner.

