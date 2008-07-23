Heavy Guy Chandelier

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

FYI, there is nothing heavy about this subtle light fixture.

I’m not a big fan of chandeliers – they’re a little too girly and fancy for my taste – but then I came across this clean, contemporary design.

Designed by Mischa Vos, the bulbs are suspended in air and supported by, thin steel rods. The wires themselves combine form and function by redefining the beautifully curved lines of the traditional chandelier.

Not bad for 149 bucks! The chandelier uses five 40-watt bulbs – but please remember to do your part and use energy saving bulbs!

http://www.mvos.nl/producten.htm

