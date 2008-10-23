Feeling Sexy Lately?

You just finished a long day at work, picked up the kid(s) from school, and now you are headed home to start your second job serving as wifey, mommy, girlfriend, etc. So where do you find the time to stay sexy for your man? Ladies, I know it’s a daunting task, but if we don’t do it…someone else will.

I get it – trust me. There isn’t anything I love more than throwing on some sweatpants, slinging my hair into a ponytail, and hittin’ the couch after a long day at work. But the reality is that men are visual, very visual, and after you have worn your perfectly comfy grey sweatpants for a week straight, your man is probably a little bored with them. However, I have found a little trick that helps me stay comfy and still intrigues my man: comfy, sexy “house clothes.”

Everyone from Victoria’s Secret to Target has a wide variety of loungewear that can help us out in this department. Maybe it’s a pair of comfortable leggings that hugs your bootie just like your man wants to. Don’t ruin the effort by throwing on an oversized sweatshirt! Or maybe try wearing a pair of boy shorts that gives you the flexibility to run around the house when needed, but just so happens to show off those beautiful legs that caught your man’s attention when you two first met.

Ladies, we are multitaskers by nature, so why not kill two birds with one stone? Look sexy while you’re cooking your fish sticks or doing whatever it is you do around the house.

What are some of your sexy “loungewear” pieces? How does your man react? Share with your fellow beautiful ladies.

Mrs. Layla

http://www.blackplanet.com/MrsLayla

Also On HelloBeautiful: