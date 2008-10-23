Hang Me Up: Black Wine Rack

If you’re a city dweller, you know that storage space is a luxury. We’ve decided it’s more cost-effective to entertain at home these days and have started purchasing a few bottles of wine and inviting friends over. Most of us do not have a wine cellar or pantry to store our wine, though, so a wine rack can be an essential addition to your home.
This stylish wall-mounted wine rack from designer Jacob Wagner is perfect for small spaces. It holds up to six bottles of regular size wine bottles and is also perfect for big bottles of champagne.
$49 at scandinaviandesigncenter.com
