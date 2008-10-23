CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Hang Me Up: Black Wine Rack

Leave a comment

If you’re a city dweller, you know that storage space is a luxury. We’ve decided it’s more cost-effective to entertain at home these days and have started purchasing a few bottles of wine and inviting friends over. Most of us do not have a wine cellar or pantry to store our wine, though, so a wine rack can be an essential addition to your home.


This stylish wall-mounted wine rack from designer Jacob Wagner is perfect for small spaces. It holds up to six bottles of regular size wine bottles and is also perfect for big bottles of champagne.

$49 at scandinaviandesigncenter.com

Jacob Wagner , Wall Mountable , Wine Rack

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close