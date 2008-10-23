Hang Me Up: Black Wine Rack

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you’re a city dweller, you know that storage space is a luxury. We’ve decided it’s more cost-effective to entertain at home these days and have started purchasing a few bottles of wine and inviting friends over. Most of us do not have a wine cellar or pantry to store our wine, though, so a wine rack can be an essential addition to your home.



This stylish wall-mounted wine rack from designer Jacob Wagner is perfect for small spaces. It holds up to six bottles of regular size wine bottles and is also perfect for big bottles of champagne.

$49 at scandinaviandesigncenter.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: