Okay, I’m coming clean. I’m not the best in the kitchen, but this bright yellow cast iron number did get my attention. I have to admit, the boyfriend is the cook in this relationship, and yes I’ve learned a thing or two from him (thanks, baby).

The Le Creuset Dijon Round Braiser is suitable for all cooking surfaces, including stovetop, oven and under the broiler. Liquids evaporate efficiently, and the angled sides allow for convenient stirring, basting and serving. Enameled surface inside and out makes it easy to clean and scratch-resistant. Dishwasher safe.

I think I’ll be nice and surprise him with this braiser, and maybe I’ll get a good meal out of it.

The Le Creuset Dijon Round Braiser costs 189.95 and is made in France. Catalog and website only.

http://www.surlatable.com/product/id/179809.do

