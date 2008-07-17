Wall-Mountable Art

One of my favorite summer pleasures is going to the beach, so when I found this blue mountable vase, it reminded me of the first trip the boyfriend and I took together. We went to the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos, and the color-changing water was one of the most amazing sights I have ever laid eyes on.
This Marin Wall Vase, with various shades of blue, is the vase version of the water I experienced in Turks. At a cost of 29.95 dollars, it’s like bringing back a souvenir from one of my favorite places.
