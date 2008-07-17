Wall-Mountable Art

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

One of my favorite summer pleasures is going to the beach, so when I found this blue mountable vase, it reminded me of the first trip the boyfriend and I took together. We went to the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos, and the color-changing water was one of the most amazing sights I have ever laid eyes on.

This Marin Wall Vase, with various shades of blue, is the vase version of the water I experienced in Turks. At a cost of 29.95 dollars, it’s like bringing back a souvenir from one of my favorite places.

