Lights To Set The Mood Right

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m a big fan of candles, and always make sure I have a bag of tea lights handy. With the economy on the downslide, I’m all about curbing my spending habits. Rather than burn through tea lights that last for only two or three hours, these Candela lamps could be a wise investment.

These simple lights will create a warm glow that will have your guests swearing the soft light is a candle. The lamp gives you 8 hours of “burn” time when fully charged. The long-lasting glow rechargeable LED lights are brighter, safer, cleaner, more durable and easier to use than candles.

You can pick up a pack of four Candela Lamps from Nova68 for $69, which includes a charger that can charge all 4 lamps at once.

