Stacked: Colorful Nesting Bowls

Free up your counterspace with these colorful nesting bowls. I love how all the pieces come together in this stacking set! It includes non-slip mixing bowls, measuring cups and a juicer. They fit together just right for stacking in a small cabinet or counter-top.

So efficient. The nest collection is the latest in clutter-phobic kitchenware, with its brightly colored mixing bowls, measuring cups, and juicer fitting neatly together. The collection, which will be available in late October, was designed for Joseph Joseph by Morph, a London studio.

Price: £35.00 at josephjoseph.com

