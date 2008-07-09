Bamboo Color Serving Trays

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Summer has arrived and the backyard barbecues have already begun.Make your get-together even brighter with these vibrantly colored bamboo serving trays. It’s a summer must-have with a splash of color for style.

Made from 100% bamboo, they feature a natural lacquer on the outside and bottom, while the inside keeps its natural golden-brown bamboo color.

The trays are 16″ and are handmade by Bambu in China.

Priced at 23.00 dollars at branchhome.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: