Bamboo Color Serving Trays

Summer has arrived and the backyard barbecues have already begun.Make your get-together even brighter with these vibrantly colored bamboo serving trays. It’s a summer must-have with a splash of color for style.
Made from 100% bamboo, they feature a natural lacquer on the outside and bottom, while the inside keeps its natural golden-brown bamboo color.
The trays are 16″ and are handmade by Bambu in China.
Priced at 23.00 dollars at branchhome.com
