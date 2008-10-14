Michelle Obama: First Lady In The Making

Black women have a new hero — and she’s Oprah’s homegirl. Michelle Obama has won the adoration of family oriented Black women everywhere. She has an undefinable elan that the public may never know, but on the surface, she is humble, graceful and smart even as her husband challenges historical trends. While Mrs. Obama has not been the face of her husband’s campaign, she has led a strong legion of female supporters to become engaged as swiftly as the media attempted to push her powerful story to the margins. Mochanista features a gushing profile of Michelle Obama, regaling in her splendor for a few paragraphs and detailing how her biography will inspire a long ignored group. Although there is a sincere temptation to purvey Mrs. Obama as yet another Black Superwoman, she has been the first to demure to her boundless humanity, charitable causes and motherly concerns. Those traits make her super, but more importantly, real.–ANDREW RICKETTS

