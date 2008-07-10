No Need To Hire A Wait Staff

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

No one likes to party more than I do, and ever since we moved into our new digs, we’ve been entertaining like there’s no tomorrow. I showed this Carrier (Portante) serving tray to my boyfriend, who loves showing off his gorgeous wine glasses, and he immediately pulled out the credit card and said we needed to have this.

Use this serving tray to host your next soiree. You can insert wine or champagne glasses, along with your wine/champagne bottle.

Find out more at www.sayonararush.com

