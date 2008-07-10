No Need To Hire A Wait Staff

No one likes to party more than I do, and ever since we moved into our new digs, we’ve been entertaining like there’s no tomorrow. I showed this Carrier (Portante) serving tray to my boyfriend, who loves showing off his gorgeous wine glasses, and he immediately pulled out the credit card and said we needed to have this.
Use this serving tray to host your next soiree. You can insert wine or champagne glasses, along with your wine/champagne bottle.
Find out more at www.sayonararush.com
