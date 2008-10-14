Slow Cooking: Kitchen Aid KSC700

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

When fall rolls around, and the weather cools down, I start thinking about soups and stews. I start my cooking for the week on a Sunday – there is nothing like coming home after a long day at work on a Monday and knowing that your meal is already prepared.

This KSC700 slow cooker from KitchenAid has all the features necessary to prepare a meal. My favorite feature is that it is dishwasher safe, though these pots are usually very easy to clean. It has a timer with automatic shut-off or you can program it to switch over to a warming mode when your meal is finished.

The rectangular shape of the 7-quart ceramic pot accommodates soups and stews, plus roasts and other large items.

$129 at www.chefscatalog.com

