CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Slow Cooking: Kitchen Aid KSC700

Leave a comment

When fall rolls around, and the weather cools down, I start thinking about soups and stews. I start my cooking for the week on a Sunday – there is nothing like coming home after a long day at work on a Monday and knowing that your meal is already prepared.

This KSC700 slow cooker from KitchenAid has all the features necessary to prepare a meal. My favorite feature is that it is dishwasher safe, though these pots are usually very easy to clean. It has a timer with automatic shut-off or you can program it to switch over to a warming mode when your meal is finished.

The rectangular shape of the 7-quart ceramic pot accommodates soups and stews, plus roasts and other large items.

$129 at www.chefscatalog.com

crock pot , kitchen aid , slow cooking

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close