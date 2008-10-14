Slow Cooking: Kitchen Aid KSC700

When fall rolls around, and the weather cools down, I start thinking about soups and stews. I start my cooking for the week on a Sunday – there is nothing like coming home after a long day at work on a Monday and knowing that your meal is already prepared.
This KSC700 slow cooker from KitchenAid has all the features necessary to prepare a meal. My favorite feature is that it is dishwasher safe, though these pots are usually very easy to clean. It has a timer with automatic shut-off or you can program it to switch over to a warming mode when your meal is finished.
The rectangular shape of the 7-quart ceramic pot accommodates soups and stews, plus roasts and other large items.
$129 at www.chefscatalog.com