“Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks recently sat down with our partners at Popeater.com, and admitted what you see on TV isn’t necessarily the way she is in real life.

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Did Phaedra Parks From “RHOA” Lie About When She Met Her Husband?

“Real Housewife Of Atlanta” Sheree Whitfield Accused Of Stiffing Private Eye